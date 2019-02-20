Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

10 Myths About Love Debunked10 Myths About Love Debunked

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

RIP: Mars Rover 'Opportunity' Pronounced After 15 Years On Red PlanetNASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover built to operate for just three months but kept rolling across the rocky red soil for 15 years, was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Mo’Nique And Steve Harvey Argue About Her Being 'Blackballed' By Hollywood After Oscar WinThe comedian and actress claimed she and her husband were labeled as 'difficult' for saying 'no.'

Florida Man Arrested For Having Sex With Dog, Posting Video OnlineA Florida man is under arrest accused of video recording himself performing sex acts on his Siberian husky dog.

Hair Freezing Contest Is Upon UsThe annual hair freezing contest is heating up...

Cole Sprouse Goes Undercover On Reddit, Twitter And YouTubeCole Sprouse goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and more. Does he approve on pineapple on pizza?