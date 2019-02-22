10 Myths About Love Debunked10 Myths About Love Debunked

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Florida Man Arrested For Having Sex With Dog, Posting Video OnlineA Florida man is under arrest accused of video recording himself performing sex acts on his Siberian husky dog.

10 FBI Techniques You Can Use In Everyday Life10 FBI Techniques You Can Use In Everyday Life

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

RIP: Mars Rover 'Opportunity' Pronounced After 15 Years On Red PlanetNASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover built to operate for just three months but kept rolling across the rocky red soil for 15 years, was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Hair Freezing Contest Is Upon UsThe annual hair freezing contest is heating up...

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

