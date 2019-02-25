The Best-Dressed Men From The Oscars 2019

'Birds Of Prey': New Look At Mary Elizabeth Winstead As HuntressWhile we already got our first glimpse of the Birds of Prey movie, new images of DC Comics' latest superhero team are starting to hit online with filming in full swing.

'Rocketman' Trailer'Rocketman' is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John's breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Fox Cuts Jussie Smollett From Last 2 'Empire' EpisodesAccording to a report by Huffpost, on Friday, the executive producers of Fox's 'Empire' released announced that Jussie Smollett will not be in the last two episodes of the series.

The Most Outrageous & Over-The-Top Grammys Looks Of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga showing up encased in an egg to Madonna turning heads in a matador outfit, stars have worn some pretty crazy things to the Grammy Awards. Take a look back at the most outrageous outfits of all time!

Hair Freezing Contest Is Upon UsThe annual hair freezing contest is heating up...

'Leaving Neverland': Michael Jackson Estate Files Suit Against HBO Over Documentary'Leaving Neverland': Michael Jackson Estate Files Suit Against HBO Over Documentary.

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

Mayim Bialik Had No Idea What 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Before She Joined The ShowBazinga! Mayim Bialik had a few lessons to learn before joining "The Big Bang Theory."