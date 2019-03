ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

'Jane the Virgin' Hottie Brett Dier Can Dance!

'Leaving Neverland': Michael Jackson Estate Files Suit Against HBO Over Documentary'Leaving Neverland': Michael Jackson Estate Files Suit Against HBO Over Documentary.

Charmed Adds Former 'Pretty Little Liars' And 'The Originals' StarsThe charmed ones are about to get a few new visitors.

10 Myths About Love Debunked10 Myths About Love Debunked

Critics Enthralled By 'Leaving Neverland'The film features two accounts of Michael Jackson's alleged sexual predatory nature.

'Rocketman' Trailer'Rocketman' is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John's breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Kelly Ripa Uses Mark Consuelo's 'Riverdale' Family For Their Holiday CardKelly Ripa decided to take her family holiday cards in a new and hilarious direction. The 48-year-old host shared a copy of the card on her Instagram, and the front side features her husband Mark Consuelos with Marisol Nichols and Camila Mendes, who play his family on The CW's "Riverdale." The fine print says, "No actual wives or children were used in this photo."

Mayim Bialik Had No Idea What 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Before She Joined The ShowBazinga! Mayim Bialik had a few lessons to learn before joining "The Big Bang Theory."

