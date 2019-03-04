



– Actor Luke Perry, best known for his star-making turn on the 90s TV show, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died after suffering a stroke last week. He was most recently starring in the hit CW show, “Riverdale.”

Publicist Arnold Robinson released a statement saying the 52-year-old actor died “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

