ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Mayim Bialik Had No Idea What 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Before She Joined The ShowBazinga! Mayim Bialik had a few lessons to learn before joining "The Big Bang Theory."

How Luke Perry Went From Teen Bad Boy To Most Likable Dad On TVLuke Perry is best known for his role as bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." He now stars on The CW's hit series "Riverdale" as Fred Andrews.

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

Woman Wants To Make Bag From Her Own SkinA lady who is having her leg amputated wants to use the skin from her missing leg to make a handbag and says discussions have been positive so far.

The Most Outrageous & Over-The-Top Grammys Looks Of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga showing up encased in an egg to Madonna turning heads in a matador outfit, stars have worn some pretty crazy things to the Grammy Awards. Take a look back at the most outrageous outfits of all time!

Man Who Bought $540 In Cookies To Help Girl Scouts 'Get Out Of The Cold' Arrested In Drug BustThe man who spent more than $500 in cash to buy 121 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies has been arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation.

RIP: Mars Rover 'Opportunity' Pronounced After 15 Years On Red PlanetNASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover built to operate for just three months but kept rolling across the rocky red soil for 15 years, was pronounced dead Wednesday.

CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'

'A Star Is Born' To Get Re-Release With Additional 12 Minutes Of PerformancesLady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s hit movie "A Star Is Born" has been re-edited to include an additional 12 minutes of musical performances for a special one-week release.