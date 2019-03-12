Filed Under:STEM
Kids Rocks Science at MOSI 2019


Inspire Tampa Bay’s students by featuring your STEM careers at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO at MOSI.

Help educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

  • What: Engage students ages 8 and up with hands-on activities and share your experience in a career through STEM
  • When: On Saturday, March 30th, 2019 10am-2pm
  • Where: MOSI

How: Become our STEM event sponsor, contact:

  • Joseph Kaim – Local Sales Manager CW44
  • jkaim@wtogtv.com
  • 727-576-4208 

 

Click for more details on the event.

 

Comments (2)
  1. Elizabeth Marcum says:
    March 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    What is the cost to attend?

    Like

    Reply

