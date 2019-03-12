Comments (2)
Kids Rocks Science at MOSI 2019
Inspire Tampa Bay’s students by featuring your STEM careers at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO at MOSI.
Help educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
- What: Engage students ages 8 and up with hands-on activities and share your experience in a career through STEM
- When: On Saturday, March 30th, 2019 10am-2pm
- Where: MOSI
How: Become our STEM event sponsor, contact:
- Joseph Kaim – Local Sales Manager CW44
- jkaim@wtogtv.com
- 727-576-4208
Click for more details on the event.
What is the cost to attend?
