



— Actress Lori Loughlin has been taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with a massive scheme in which parents are accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes in order to get their children admitted to elite universities.

The FBI confirmed to CBS News that Loughlin surrendered to authorities Wednesday and was being processed. She is scheduled to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. PST.

CBSLA has more on the story.

