“Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream” Contest RULES

WEBSITE ENTRY

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The “Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream” ticket contest will begin on Monday, March 4, 2019 and end on Friday, March 15, 2019.

(b) To participate in the contest, contestants must log on to CW44.com anytime between Monday, March 4, 2019 and end on Friday, March 15, 2019 and register for a chance to win tickets to the show. Four (4) contestants selected randomly will receive four (4) vouchers to Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, redeemable for any show March 21-24, 2019.

(c) One entry per person/per day.

Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.CW44.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.CW44.com

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the CW44 website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes :

(a) Four (4) winners will each receive four (4) vouchers to be traded for tickets at the Amalie Arena Box Office redeemable for any show March 21-24, 2019-. ($72.00 value)

(b) Winners will be notified on or about Monday, March 18, 2019.

Prize does not include items not specified, such as parking fees, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at the office of WTOG, 365 105th Terrace NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 on weekdays between 8:30am and 4:40pm (call in advance if to confirm holiday hours). Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:30pm will be forfeited by the winner.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) The CW44 staff will randomly select four (4) winners from all eligible entries.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write May 15, 2019 to:

“Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream.” Contest Rules

C/O WTOG-TV

365 105th Terrace NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33716