



CW44 and Rooms To Go want to give you a little extra cash to turn your Spring Broke into a proper Spring Break!

Watch 2 Broke Girls weeknights at 7:30pm from Monday, March 18th through Friday April 12th. Watch for the phone number we’ll flash on screen. Be the fourth caller to become a finalist for that night. At the end of the sweepstakes, we’ll randomly choose five finalists to win a $500 AMEX gift card! That’s $500 fresh free simoleons to spend how you want!

Click here for official rules.

Good luck!