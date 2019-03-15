American Bond “Jett Day” being developed by Warner Bros. The studio is working on a new action adventure flick that it hopes will kick start an American super spy franchise rivaling the classic British character according to “That Hashtag Show,” the project has been created by “Ozark” writer Bill DuBuque.

It will center on a black ops agent working to keep a newly discovered diamond mine from falling into the wrong hands. Warner executive Kevin McCormick is now said to be searching for a director and working with the studio to create a potential cast list. Warner wants a “Chris Hemsworth type” for Jett and a “Brad Pitt type” for Uncle Brendan – his guide into the world of espionage. The studio is hoping to begin production before the end of 2019.