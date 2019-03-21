Menu
Contest | ’2 Broke Girls’ Spring Broke Sweepstakes presented by Rooms To Go
Watch 2 Broke Girls weeknights at 7:30pm from Monday, March 18th through Friday April 12th for a chance to win a $500 AMEX gift card!
Charmed - Sundays at 9pm following Supergirl
A reboot of the popular series, Charmed returns to CW44 and follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. Watch all new episodes every Sunday night at 9pm following Supergirl.
Black Lightning - Tuesdays | 9pm
A crusading school principal gets back into action as the original African-American electrical superhero. Tune in to CW44 on Tuesday at 9p following The Flash.
All American - Wednesdays | 9pm
When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide. Watch all of the drama on Wednesdays at 9p following Riverdale.
Cardi B, Keke Palmer Added to Strippers Pic ‘Hustlers
March 21, 2019 at 2:12 pm
They join Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) in some inspired casting.