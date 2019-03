New York — Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke revealed in an op-ed on Thursday that she has had two life-threatening aneurysms, and two brain surgeries, since the show began. Clarke had just finished filming her first season as Daenerys Targaryen, the ‘Mother of Dragons’, on the HBO fantasy series when she had the first aneurysm in 2011 at age 24 while working out at a London gym.

Story by Wochit Entertainment, Video by The Hollywood Reporter