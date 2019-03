Man Who Bought $540 In Cookies To Help Girl Scouts 'Get Out Of The Cold' Arrested In Drug BustThe man who spent more than $500 in cash to buy 121 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies has been arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation.

Spring Home Refresh Ideas + DIYsThere is sometime about springtime that makes me want to start fresh... out with the old, in with the new... eh... I mean new-ish. I wish I had to money to completely...

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

#tbt | Adelaide Kane At 15As a blogger for CW44.com, I have a very tough job. I'm tasked with the duty of delving into the lives of the celebrities we hold so dear. Sometimes, the celebrity world is dull and tedious. But every once in a while, I'm blessed with an opportune story or photo. When this sacred moment comes along, I have no choice but to release the information to you, the good people of the Internet, and share my finding. This is one such finding.

Dr. Dre Brags ‘No Jail Time’ After Daughter’s Acceptance Into USCDr. Dre faced backlash after gloating that his daughter got accepted into USC “all on her own.”

Only In Florida: Stolen Rare Collectible Coins End Up In Change MachinesFlorida man arrested in Palm Beach County after police say he stole collectible coins worth tens of thousands of dollars, then ran them through grocery store change machines that returned just a fraction of their value.

What's Really Going On With Paris Jackson's Medical Scare?Law enforcement confirmed to Access that Paris Jackson was taken to hospital after the LAPD responded to a call for an attempted suicide on Saturday, but Paris has denied the claims.

‘Jane The Virgin’ Spinoff Casts Jacqueline Grace LopezThe CW has cast a leading lady for its "Jane the Virgin" spinoff. TheWrap reports Jacqueline Grace Lopez will play Estela in "Jane the Novela."