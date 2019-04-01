Netflix’s Russian Doll landed with a sneer, a belch and a killer hook: smart-ass New York videogame developer Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) drinks, smokes and fornicates her way through her 36th birthday, then dies horribly while chasing down her missing cat. Then she wakes up at the birthday party and the same night starts all over again. And again. And again. It’s Groundhog Day with grot and cursing, existential angst and an early midlife crisis.

Will there be another season? Netflix isn’t saying yet, but it would hardly be in keeping with the premise of the show if it got the axe after a single go-round and never came back. Here’s everything we know so far.