“Arrow” star Stephen Amell praised his co-star, Emily Bett Rickards, on Monday following news that she would not be returning for the show’s eighth and final season. “For me… August 3rd, 2012 is the most important day in the history of our show,” Amell wrote in an Instagram post. “It was the first day I worked with Emily. Her energy and the vibrancy she gave to Felicity Smoak is only surpassed by what she personally gave to me. She was a co-worker that became a best friend,” Amell continued.