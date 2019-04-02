Jonas Brothers To Drop New Song ‘Cool’ This Friday

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

Olivia Jade’s Beauty Brand Trademark Application RejectedAllure reports that a trademark application submitted by Olivia Jade's Beauty brand was rejected for having grammatical errors.

R. Kelly's Former Hairdresser Speaks Out About Alleged AssaultOne of the singer's accusers tells her story for the first time about the alleged assault when she was 24 years old.

HBO to Air ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary After Series FinaleHBO will air the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch May 26, one week after Game of Thrones ends.

Man Who Bought $540 In Cookies To Help Girl Scouts 'Get Out Of The Cold' Arrested In Drug BustThe man who spent more than $500 in cash to buy 121 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies has been arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation.

CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

Texas Woman Gets 35 Years After Setting Ex-Boyfriend On FireA Galveston woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for setting her ex-boyfriend on fire after shutting off power to his apartment to lure him outside.

Florida Man Electrocuted Trying To Remove Pet Bird From Power LineTragedy struck a West Palm neighborhood when a man was killed while trying to retrieve one of his pet birds.