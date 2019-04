Man Who Bought $540 In Cookies To Help Girl Scouts 'Get Out Of The Cold' Arrested In Drug BustThe man who spent more than $500 in cash to buy 121 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies has been arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation.

Florida Man Electrocuted Trying To Remove Pet Bird From Power LineTragedy struck a West Palm neighborhood when a man was killed while trying to retrieve one of his pet birds.

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Affidavit: Mother Fatally Stabbed 11-Year-Old Daughter To Keep Her From Having SexA Florida mother stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death Sunday to keep the girl from having sex with men, according to an arrest affidavit.

Texas Woman Gets 35 Years After Setting Ex-Boyfriend On FireA Galveston woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for setting her ex-boyfriend on fire after shutting off power to his apartment to lure him outside.

Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame' Are On SaleBusiness Insider reports that tickets just became available for "Avengers: Endgame." The film opens in theaters on April 26.

'Arrow' Producer Reveals 'Olicity' Baby PicComicbook.com reports the exit of 'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards will change the feeling of the series' final season.

The Most Outrageous & Over-The-Top Grammys Looks Of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga showing up encased in an egg to Madonna turning heads in a matador outfit, stars have worn some pretty crazy things to the Grammy Awards. Take a look back at the most outrageous outfits of all time!

Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame' Are On SaleBusiness Insider reports that tickets just became available for "Avengers: Endgame." The film opens in theaters on April 26.