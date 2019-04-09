'Arrow' Producer Reveals 'Olicity' Baby PicComicbook.com reports the exit of 'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards will change the feeling of the series' final season.

Jonas Brothers To Drop New Song ‘Cool’ This FridayJonas Brothers To Drop New Song ‘Cool’ This Friday

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

Florida Man Electrocuted Trying To Remove Pet Bird From Power LineTragedy struck a West Palm neighborhood when a man was killed while trying to retrieve one of his pet birds.

One on One with "In The Dark" star Perry MattfieldShe talks about the CW's newest prime show, "In The Dark" premiering Thursday, April 4th at 9pm.

Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame' Are On SaleBusiness Insider reports that tickets just became available for "Avengers: Endgame." The film opens in theaters on April 26.

Hugh Jackman says work is underway for Greatest Showman sequelHugh Jackman has revealed that "work" is underway for a story idea for a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman'.

