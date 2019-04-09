LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other parents accused in the college admissions scandal are facing a new money laundering charge in the case.
The Justice Department announced Tuesday that the 54-year-old Loughlin and her husband, 55-year-old fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are now charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering. This is on top of the previous two counts they each face of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
