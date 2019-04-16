The CW Is Rebooting A Supernatural 'Nancy Drew'Comicbook.com reports The CW is ending "Arrow" and "Supernatural," but has new shows on the horizon!

Florida Man Electrocuted Trying To Remove Pet Bird From Power LineTragedy struck a West Palm neighborhood when a man was killed while trying to retrieve one of his pet birds.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Texas Woman Gets 35 Years After Setting Ex-Boyfriend On FireA Galveston woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for setting her ex-boyfriend on fire after shutting off power to his apartment to lure him outside.

The Most Outrageous & Over-The-Top Grammys Looks Of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga showing up encased in an egg to Madonna turning heads in a matador outfit, stars have worn some pretty crazy things to the Grammy Awards. Take a look back at the most outrageous outfits of all time!

Lori Loughlin, Husband And 14 Parents Face New Charge In College Admissions Scam“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were hit Tuesday with a new charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'CBS All Access Hands Out Third-Season Renewal For 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Best Blair Waldorf Quotes Of All TimeWhat better way to celebrate Leighton Meester’s birthday than by remembering her iconic quotes as Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl."

