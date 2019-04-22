Actor Luke Perry died last month at the age of 52. Among other roles, including on the popular 1990s series ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ Perry was known for playing Fred Andrews on the CW’s ‘Riverdale.’ Uproxx reports this week’s episode will be the last to feature Perry.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Sunday night: “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”