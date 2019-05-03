Digital Trends reports Hulu has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The award-winning series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name returns June 5th. In the preview, Elisabeth Moss as June says, “If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies. The second season concluded with June deciding last minute to return to Gilead instead of escaping, sending her baby out with Emily, played by Alexis Bledel.

Watch the trailer below.