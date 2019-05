Unsurprisingly, ABC canceled “Whiskey Cavalier” over the weekend. So, what does that mean for Lauren Cohan and “The Walking Dead?” According to Uproxx, showrunner Angela Kang went into season ten with the idea of having Maggie back in her arsenal. It’s possible that Kang even writes her in as the voice on the radio in the season finale. However, news of the cancelation comes as shooting on season 10 is already underway. Nor has anyone publicly spotted Cohan on the set of The Walking Dead.