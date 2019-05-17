Reuters reports that legendary musician, Elton John, walked the Cannes red carpet on Thursday. Walking with his husband, David Furnish, the star was all smiles, as he was on his way to see the premiere of his own biopic – “Rocketman.” According to Reuters, the film, starring Taron Egerton, follows “the singer’s early days.” John wore a sequinned “EJ” rocket on his lapel, representing his initials and heart-shaped, jewel-encrusted sunglasses.