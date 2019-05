According to comicbook.com, for fans of The CW’s “Arrow,” the recent Season 7 finale was a bittersweet one. The finale was the final episode for Felicity actor Emily Bett Rickards as Rickards had announced earlier that Season 7 would be her last. Fans are still holding out hope Rickards could return. However, according to Rickards, that’s not solely her decision. “(A return is) not completely up to me. Never say never.”