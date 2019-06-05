A Highlands County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to pass between two vehicles while on a high-speed run from law enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.