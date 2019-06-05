A Highlands County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to pass between two vehicles while on a high-speed run from law enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s