Check out these thermal images snapped at ZSL London Zoo. They show rare animals in a whole new light. Since the kids are out of school for the summer, don’t forget to make a trip down to the zoo for a one of a kind experience!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s