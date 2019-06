The box office projections for “Dark Phoenix” do not paint a pretty picture. The 12th film in the X-Men film series is expected to make $50 million during its opening weekend, which is good for most movies, but not a $200 million Disney superhero movie starring an Oscar winner (Jennifer Lawrence), two Oscar nominees (Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain), an in-demand star coming off the biggest television show of the decade (Sophie Turner), and, uh, James McAvoy.