CNN reports R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said following a court hearing Thursday in Chicago. “It’s the same evidence. We expect the same result.” Kelly remains free on bonds totaling $1 million that were set in February. Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four alleged victims with allegations from 1998 to 2010.