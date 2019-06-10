



CW44 wants to send 10 lucky winners to the races in Daytona International Speedway this July!

All you need to do is watch The King of Queens weeknights from Monday, June 17th, 2019 through Friday, June 21st, 2019 between 6:00pm and 6:59:59pm. CW44 will reveal a multiple-choice trivia question. When you have the correct answer submit the correct answer [in the link below] and register for a chance to win. CW44 will select one (1) winner per night from all eligible entrants that provide the correct answer.

Prize distribution is as follows:

Winners on Monday, June 17th, 2019 through Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 will each receive:

Two (2) tickets to the Circle K Firecracker 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, July 5th, 2019. (Value: $80)

Winners on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 and Friday, June 21st, 2019 will each receive:

Two (2) tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. (Value: $220)

