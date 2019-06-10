This is the hilarious moment a woman got stuck on a children’s toy car – and had to be cut out using a bread knife. Zoe Archibald, 34, climbed into her one-year-old cousin’s red and yellow Little Tikes car for a joke but managed to get stuck. No matter which way she contorted her body, she couldn’t wriggle free, and was trapped for an HOUR while she tried to escape. She was eventually cut out the toy by her dad Kevin, who used a bread knife, while nephew Matthew Shepherd-Bull, 26, filmed her release.