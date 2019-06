Justin Bieber has backtracked from his UFC challenge. Bieber recently challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight in a bizarre tweet last weekend. The post went viral, attracted Conor McGregor’s interest who said he’d fight Mark Wahlberg on the same night, but failed to win over UFC fighters who said Cruise would beat Bieber. Now Bieber has admitted it was just a “random tweet,” adding: “Tom would whoop my ass.” He probably realized he was cruising for a bruising.