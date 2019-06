What is now known as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is being directed by J.J. Abrams, who also directed 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” The thing is, the ninth Star Wars film — which is the third of the new trilogy and the final entry in the Skywalker saga — was supposed to be directed by Colin Trevorrow. But that didn’t happen and Abrams was brought on late into pre-production, which made for a tight shooting schedule.