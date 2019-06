Merch and media go hand in hand. Everytime a new superhero movie, sci-fi series, or kid’s show rolls out, you know shelves are going to be stacked with licensed, branded merch. Sometimes its really cool, like a Pokemon Bento box, or a TaunTaun sleeping bag (which started as a joke, but let’s face it, who didn’t want that?) Other times it’s something that makes you say “wow. It took a whole marketing team to come up with this trash.”

Warning: Some merchandise is a bit risque.