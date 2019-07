ABC is closing the case of “How to Get Away with Murder.” CNN reports that ABC has announced the cancellation on Thursday. The upcoming sixth season of the Viola Davis-starring legal drama will be its last. The series creator, Pete Nowalk, released a statement to CNN. “Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here.” Nowalk said he and his writing team have a clear ending for the shows heroe. Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.