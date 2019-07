Although he’s been a celebrity since he was a child, Leonardo DiCaprio admits that he too was once starstruck. According to Business Insider, Leo revealed that “Riverdale” star Luke Perry left him starstruck on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor explained, “I remember being in my teens and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television and everyone was crazy about him.