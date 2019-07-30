MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Social media users are fighting back against a Facebook post written by a woman who says she wants “childless millennials” banned from Disney World.
In the expletive-filled rant, the anonymous mother explained she was upset because she says the lines were too long to get a Mickey pretzel for her 3-year-old son. She basically blamed her entire negative experience at Disney World because single adults without children somehow were better at managing the lines than her.
