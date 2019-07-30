Brad Pitt believes allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein rattled Hollywood in a similar fashion to the 1969 murder of Sharon Tate. Pitt stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which depicts the murder of Tate and four house guests by followers of cult leader Charles Manson. When asked during an interview about incidents he believes have been similar inflection points for the film industry, he simply replied: “Harvey Weinstein.”