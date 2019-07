LOS ANGELES, CA — A downtown Los Angeles jury Monday sided with a Christian rapper who claims a portion of Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” was lifted from his song “Joyful Noise,” with the nine-member panel calling the underlying beat in the two songs substantially similar.

With the jury’s finding of liability, the federal trial will now move to a damages phase to determine how much money may be owed to rapper Marcus Gray, who is known as Flame. That phase will begin Tuesday morning.

