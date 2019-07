After filming the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black,” cast members are moving on to new projects. Natasha Lyonne, who plays Nicky Nichols, will star in Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, will star in “Mrs. America.” Dascha Polanco, who plays Dayanara Diaz, will join the Broadway musical “In the Heights.” According to CNN, Laverne Cox, who plays Sophia Burset, is currently filming “Jolt.”