



No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Contest :

(a) The “Universal Orlando Resort™ Hagrid’s Magical Creatures 2019” contest will begin Monday, July 29th, 2019 and end on Friday, August 9th, 2019. The contest is sponsored by WTOG/CW44.

(b) To participate in the contest, “Universal Orlando Resort™ Hagrid’s Magical Creatures 2019” watch weeknights beginning Monday, July 29th, 2019 though Friday, August 9th, 2019. Participants will be prompted to call after CW44 superimposes a phone number on the screen at some time between 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm Monday through Friday. Each weeknight for the duration of the contest, two (2) callers will be selected at random to win:

Two (2) 2-Park/1-Day Park-to-Park Universal Orlando tickets valid for admission to Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks valid through September 22, 2019. One (1) Universal Orlando general parking pass valid through September 22, 2019. (Total prize value: $383.00).

(c) One entry per household per night, additional entries per household will cause all entries from the household to be disqualified.

(d) Winners are responsible for their own transportation, meals, incidentals and accommodations.

(e) Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com . If, for any reason, the contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the contest or violates the Official Rules of the contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cw44.com.

(f) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the WTOG/CW44 website: http://www.cw44.com

(g) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Participants are required to provide truthful information and the WTOG will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the WTOG will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes : All winners are selected at random from all eligible entries each night. Twenty (20) prize winners (two per night) will each receive: Two (2) 2-Park/1-Day Park-to-Park Universal Orlando tickets valid for admission to Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks valid through September 22, 2019. One (1) Universal Orlando general parking pass valid through September 22, 2019.

Retail value of the prize is $383.00

Block out dates or other restrictions may apply. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. All unclaimed and/or unused prize packages, including theme park tickets, will remain the property of UO and may not be used as sales or trade incentive for employees of the Sponsor, and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner. All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. UO reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. All tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at either of the theme parks or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues.

(b) Prizes can be won from 7:00:00pm to 7:59:59pm on CW44, weeknights between Monday, July 29th, 2019 through Friday, August 9th, 2019.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates MUST be picked up by the winner in person at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 . Any prize or prize package not claimed by Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 4:30pm will be forfeited by the winner.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Each weeknight between Monday, July 29th, 2019 and Friday, August 9th, 2019 between 7:00pm and 7:59:59pm, two (2) eligible entrants to call the number superimposed by CW44 on screen during Friends will be selected at random to win the prize.

(c) Winners will be notified on or about the next business day following their entry.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winners grant to Station the right to use the winners’ names, voices, pictures and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winners. Winners and companions, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a participant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by October 9th, 2019 to:

“Universal Orlando Resort™ Hagrid’s Magical Creatures 2019” Contest Rules

C/O WTOG/CW44

365 105th Terrace NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33716