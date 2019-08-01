



One of CW’s own stars will be in St. Pete! Colin Mochrie, from Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be here for one special night of Hypnosis and Improv!

CW44 wants to send you and some buddies to witness this hilarious night. To participate in the contest, “Hyprov with Colin Mochrie at the Mahaffey”, watch Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9 pm on Monday, August 5th, 2019. CW44 will superimpose a phone number on the screen between 9:00:00 pm and 9:59:59pm. The fourth, fifth and sixth callers will each receive four (4) tickets to Hyprov with Colin Mochrie at the Mahaffey Theater on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 8pm.

See Official Contest Rules Here.