“Riverdale” star Ashleigh Murray spoke to Access Hollywood at the Summer TCAs 2019 about the upcoming Luke Perry tribute episode. Luke died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March 2019. While the late star’s last appearance on “Riverdale” aired back in April, the absence of his character, Fred Andrews, has yet to be addressed on screen. Ashleigh gave us a sneak peek at what we can expect on the upcoming tribute episode.