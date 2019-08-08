Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces Plan to Reboot “Home Alone” Iger reportedly made the announcement on August 6 during a company call to discuss Disney’s third-quarter earnings. The ‘Home Alone’ reboot will appear on their new streaming service, Disney+. The movie franchises “Night At the Museum” “Cheaper By the Dozen” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” are also being targeted for reboots. These movies are all a part of Fox’s movie library, which Disney recently acquired in March. According to Iger, the rebooted movies will be “reimagined” for a “new generation.” It is not known when the reboots will go into production, but Disney+ is expected to launch on November 12, 2019.