Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf set for After Exile Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf are to star in new upcoming film ”After Exile”. The crime drama film, which is based on real events, will tell the story of Mike Delaney – who will be played by La Beouf. He attempts to rebuild his life after being released from jail for killing an innocent man. De Niro will portray Delaney’s ex-criminal dad Ted Delaney, and the pair join forces to try to save his younger brother from a life of crime. Joshua Michael Stern is set to helm the upcoming motion picture. LaBeouf will also appear in ‘Honey Boy’ later this year, a movie based on his childhood and his relationship with is dad.