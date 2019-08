Sarah Silverman loses role over old picture The comic felt disheartened and “real sad” after she was let go from the project over a picture of her in blackface, which was taken from a 2007 episode of ‘The Sarah Silverman Program’. Sarah Silverman said on the Bill Simmons podcast Sarah then hit out at “cancel culture”, and how people are seemingly fighting to be the first to show their “righteousness” and condemn others for their past actions. Sarah Silverman said on the Bill Simmons podcast