“Good Boys” Tops Weekend Box Office. Universal’s latest comedy earned $21 million at the domestic box office. ”Good Boys” is the first R-rated comedy to earn the No. 1 spot since ‘The Boss’ in 2016. The film was produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon; as three 12-year-olds who will do anything to get into a kissing party. ”Hobbs & Shaw” finished at No. 2 for the weekend with $14.1 million. The ”Fast & Furious” spinoff surpassed the $400 million mark globally. ”The Lion King” came in at No. 3 with $11.9 million. The latest Disney live-action remake has earned $1.4 billion worldwide.