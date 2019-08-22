Julianne Hough feels ‘lucky’ for support after sexuality confession The 31-year-old star recently admitted she “isn’t straight” during an interview with Women’s Health magazine, and has now said she’s “super grateful” for the support of her family and friends following her confession, because she knows not everyone in the LGBT community has that. Julianne also told her mother, Marriann, is proud of her for sharing the truth, as she noted she is “amazing”. And Julianne says she isn’t worried about her marriage to husband Brooks Laich coming under scrutiny since her confession, because she’s always willing to be completely honest about her life.