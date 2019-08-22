



— The former Ms. Nevada State 2019 says she was stripped of her title because she supports President Donald Trump.

Katie Jo Williams posted an eight-minute video on Facebook, saying she had been officially disqualified Sunday from competing in the Ms. America Pageant 2019, which is scheduled to commence this Saturday.

“I am so tired of being labeled as this crazy, right-wing, whatever you want to call it, when I’m not,” Williams said in the clip. “It’s getting to that point where I just don’t understand how you can censor someone with conservative values when I’m not even really saying anything that’s bad.”

Williams, an Army National Guardsman and combat veteran, said in the video that pageant coordinators contacted her before taking the title away, telling her that she was “too political” and requesting that she delete “everything.”

Ms. Nevada State claims she was stripped of title because she’s a Trump supporter https://t.co/Pp5MHR1wI0 #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) August 21, 2019

“If I had more liberal views, less conservative views, that this wouldn’t even be an issue,” she said.

But director of the pageant, Susan Jeske, denied Williams’ claims and accused the former Ms. Nevada winner of “distorting the facts.”

“All the pageant asked of Ms. Williams, in writing, is to keep separate social media accounts,” Jeske said in a statement. “One is for politics where she can voice her own opinion as Katie Williams and the other is a new Facebook page for the pageant representing Ms. Nevada State 2019.”

While Williams did comply with their request to create a second pageant-related Facebook page, Seske said her personal account still mixed images and mentions of the Ms. America competition alongside her pro-Trump posts.