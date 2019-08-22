



Going to an NFL game can be a fun experience for the entire family. But, it can also be an overwhelming one if you’re unfamiliar with the various parking, tailgating and bag policies that each stadium has.

That is why the CBS Local group has put together a list of stadium guides for all of our markets that gives you a nice overview of the various policies and interesting facts about each stadium. So, if you’re planning a trip this fall/winter to see your favorite team play in an opponent’s stadium, or if you’re just making sure you know the latest bag policy for what you can and can’t bring, be sure to check out the guides below.

Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium

Video: https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/video/4145468-mt-bank-stadium-guide/

Post: https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2019/08/14/guide-to-mt-bank-stadium-baltimore-ravens/

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Video: https://boston.cbslocal.com/video/4142092-gillette-stadium-guide/

Post: https://boston.cbslocal.com/2019/08/10/guide-to-gillette-stadium-home-of-the-new-england-patriots/

Chicago – Soldier Field

Video: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/video/4143822-soldier-field-stadium-guide/

Post: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/08/08/chicago-bears-what-you-need-to-go-before-you-go-to-solider-field/

Denver- Broncos Stadium At Mile High

Video: https://denver.cbslocal.com/video/4149778-broncos-stadium-at-mile-high-guide/

Post: https://denver.cbslocal.com/2019/08/21/broncos-stadium-at-mile-high-guide/

DFW – AT&T Stadium

Video: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/video/4140398-att-stadium-guide/

Post: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2019/08/07/enjoying-your-nfl-team-att-stadium-tips-on-tailgating-to-what-bag-is-best/

Los Angeles- L.A. Coliseum (Rams), Dignity Health Sports Park (Chargers)

Rams: https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/4150186-la-memorial-coliseum-stadium-guide/

Chargers: https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/4150188-dignity-health-sports-park-stadium-guide/

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

Video: https://miami.cbslocal.com/video/4144338-hard-rock-stadium-guide/

Post: https://miami.cbslocal.com/2019/08/13/know-before-you-go-enjoying-the-dolphins-hurricanes-at-hard-rock-stadium/

Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

Video: https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/video/4145464-u-s-bank-stadium-guide/

Post: https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2019/08/15/fan-guide-to-u-s-bank-stadium-home-of-the-minnesota-vikings/

New York – MetLife Stadium

Video: https://newyork.cbslocal.com/video/4143823-metlife-stadium-guide/

Post: https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2019/08/01/stadium-guide-to-giants-jets-metlife-stadium/

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

Video: https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/video/4142102-lincoln-financial-field-stadium-guide/

Post: https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2019/08/09/lincoln-financial-field-guide-everything-you-need-to-know/

Pittsburgh- Heinz Field

Video: https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/video/4150182-heinz-field-stadium-guide/

Post: https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2019/08/21/2019-heinz-field-stadium-guide/

Sacramento- Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Video: https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/video/4145461-oakland-alameda-county-coliseum-guide/

San Francisco – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (Raiders); Levi’s Stadium (49ers)



Video: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/4143532-oakland-alameda-county-coliseum-guide/

Video: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/4143475-levis-stadium-guide/

Post: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2019/08/14/handy-guide-for-49ers-levis-stadium/

Post: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2019/08/16/oakland-alameda-county-coliseum-guide-parking-tailgating-public-transit/